Winter is coming, and South Carolina has released this guide to make sure you’re ready

Have you ever wondered what the difference between sleet and freezing rain is? Have you wondered what to do during a winter storm warning? The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released their 2017 Winter Weather Guide, and those are only a couple of the questions it answers.
The guide is designed to help South Carolinians prepare for potentially severe winter weather on the horizon by providing information on emergency procedures, the dangers that ice and snow present, and check lists to ensure proper preparedness in an emergency situation.
For instance, people trying to avoid the cold during the winter months can create just as much danger as freezing temperatures, according to the guide, which says that each winter fire departments see an increase in fires and fatalities. This is due to fires and carbon monoxide poisoning brought on by people trying unsafely to heat their homes.
In addition to tips on avoiding heating mishaps, the guide gives advice on what to do during a winter storm. Some of this guidance is common sense, like staying in doors and not driving, but some covers things you might not have thought of, like exercising to maintain body heat, drinking extra water to ensure hydration, or what to do if you are driving and find yourself caught in a blizzard.
While popular belief might be that South Carolina is not particularly impacted by winter weather, the guide points to an ice storm in February of 2014 that caused 364,000 power outages across the state, sending 550 people to emergency shelters and causing $260 million in damage.
For more information on what to do during severe winter weather, you can check out the guide at scemd.org/pio/publications. Just click on the winter weather guide once you are there.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
