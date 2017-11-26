Frost might come to Beaufort County Sunday night. If it does, what should you do?

It is expected to get pretty cold in the Lowcountry Sunday night, the National Weather Service reports, and there is a possibility that the cold will bring frost with it.
The weather service in Charleston has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook stemming from the possibility of frost formation, which they say could affect the Lowcountry and parts of Georgia.
According to the outlook, a frost advisory might have to be issued Sunday night.
Frost will remain a possibility Monday night, the weather service said, as temperatures will dip into the 30s across the southeastern portion of the Palmetto State.
Frost isn’t a danger to people, according to Emily Timte, meteorologist with the weather service in Charleston. It does bring some hazards with it, though.
“If people have pets outside, maybe bring them indoors,” said Timte, noting also that vegetation can be affected by frost.
If you’re worried about Jack Frost nipping at your garden Sunday or Monday night, Today’s Homeowner suggests taking steps like watering your plants to prevent desiccation or the ground around them as a form of insulation.
They also suggest covering plants to protect them from oncoming frost. You can use bed sheets, burlap, or any type of fabric, and it is recommended that you drape it over some sort of frame so that you are not laying it directly on the plants.
Sprouts and young plants can be protected with overturned buckets, according to the site, and if you have a potted plant outside, you can always bring it in for the night.
Outside of the potential frost hazard, weather will be mostly clear and cool this week, save for a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday.
Temperatures will reach highs in the mid 60s to low 70s, and lows from the 30s up to the low 50s.
Humidity will reach early morning highs ranging from the mid 60s all the way up to the mid 90s, while mid-afternoon lows will range from the mid 30s to low 60s.
7-day forecast
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
- The National Weather Service
