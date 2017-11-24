Want to do more than shop on Black Friday? Here’s when you can see the space station

More Videos 0:36 This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head Pause 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:47 Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:41 Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fly through the International Space Station! Join us for a fly-through of the International Space Station. Produced by Harmonic exclusively for NASA TV UHD, the footage was shot in Ultra High Definition (4K) using a fisheye lens for extreme focus and depth of field. Join us for a fly-through of the International Space Station. Produced by Harmonic exclusively for NASA TV UHD, the footage was shot in Ultra High Definition (4K) using a fisheye lens for extreme focus and depth of field. NASA

Join us for a fly-through of the International Space Station. Produced by Harmonic exclusively for NASA TV UHD, the footage was shot in Ultra High Definition (4K) using a fisheye lens for extreme focus and depth of field. NASA