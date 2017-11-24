Want to do more than shop on Black Friday? Here’s when you can see the space station

If you’re looking to do something special to cap off a day of bargain hunting, you need only turn your head to the sky Friday evening.
At around 6:35 p.m., for about 3 minutes, you will be able to see the International Space Station flying overhead. It will appear in the sky to the south-southwest and disappear in the southeast.
Those who miss Friday’s appearance will have multiple opportunities to see the station over the next several days, all of them during evening hours. That is a welcome change of pace from previous times the station has paid visits to the Lowcountry sky in the early pre-dawn hours.
Saturday and Monday, Nov. 25 and 27, will both offer two viewing opportunities during the evening, with encore appearances happening about 90 minutes to two hours after initial ones.
Weather should be cooperative over the next week for those trying to catch a glimpse of the station, with clear or mostly clear skies expected through next week.
If you would like to keep track of upcoming space station flyovers, visit NASA’s “Spot the Station” website, which tracks station visibility around the planet.
The International Space Station moves at about 17,150 mph according to scientists at Cal Tech, which means that the station will have made a full orbit of the planet in the short time between its visits to our sky Saturday and Monday.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
COMPLETE LIST OF INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION VIEWING TIMES
▪ Friday, Nov. 24: 6:39 p.m. for 3 min
▪ Saturday, Nov. 25: 5:48 p.m. for 4 min, 7:25 p.m. for <1 min
▪ Sunday, Nov. 26: 6:32 p.m. for 3 min
▪ Monday, Nov. 27: 5:39 p.m. for 6 min, 7:17 p.m. for 1 min
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 28: 6:25 p.m. for 3 min
▪ Thursday, Nov. 30: 6:17 p.m. for 2 min
- NASA
