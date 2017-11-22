Lowcountry forecast: When will the fog go away? And what does Thanksgiving look like?

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Wednesday, citing a dense fog that is blanketing the area, greeting drivers with low visibility during their morning commute.
Visibility could drop to a quarter mile at some times and places throughout the day, according to the weather service, which also said that the fog would inhibit visibility for ships off the coast.
The conditions are widespread the weather service says, extending from Edisto Beach to Altamaha Sound.
Fog should clear up by 11 a.m. according to the weather service, and isn’t anticipated as a problem through the rest of the week.
A slight chance of rain will enter the picture after 2 a.m. Thanksgiving, and then reach a probability of 40 percent throughout most of turkey day, so if you’re planning to do any black friday shopping, you might want to bring an umbrella.
Chances for rain will diminish Friday and Friday night before things clear for the remainder of the forecast.
Highs should be in the high 50s to low 70s, and evening lows should be in the low 40s to low 50s.
Humidity should reach early morning highs in the high 70s to low 90s, and mid afternoon lows in the mid 40s to high 60s.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Wednesday
Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thanksgiving Day
A chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
- The National Weather Service
