File photo.
File photo.
File photo.

Weather

This year’s Lowcountry Thanksgiving may be a good one to stay inside

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

November 20, 2017 10:36 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Pack a jacket and an umbrella before heading to that Thanksgiving feast on Thursday.

This Turkey Day could be cold and rainy — the forecast shows a 40 percent chance of rain, with highs remaining below 60 degrees.

The chance of rain will stick around into the evening hours and temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s.

The rest of the week isn’t looking quite as chilly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, but temperatures should reach the upper-60s. Wednesday should stay partly sunny, with the chance of raining popping up overnight.

By Friday, it should be nothing but sunshine in the Lowcountry. Mostly clear skies are forecast Friday through Sunday, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

THE FORECAST

Today

Sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thanksgiving Day

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage

    A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado.

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage
Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy
How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse. 1:04

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.

View More Video