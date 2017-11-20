This year’s Lowcountry Thanksgiving may be a good one to stay inside

Pack a jacket and an umbrella before heading to that Thanksgiving feast on Thursday.
This Turkey Day could be cold and rainy — the forecast shows a 40 percent chance of rain, with highs remaining below 60 degrees.
The chance of rain will stick around into the evening hours and temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s.
The rest of the week isn’t looking quite as chilly.
There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, but temperatures should reach the upper-60s. Wednesday should stay partly sunny, with the chance of raining popping up overnight.
By Friday, it should be nothing but sunshine in the Lowcountry. Mostly clear skies are forecast Friday through Sunday, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
THE FORECAST
Today
Sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thanksgiving Day
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Comments