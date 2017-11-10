What can we expect this Lowcountry winter? This ‘little girl’ will have a big say

More Videos 1:34 Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage Pause 0:44 Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:37 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 0:43 Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay” 0:51 Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished? 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 1:10 This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 0:50 A Hardeeville gas station was robbed at knife-point. Here's where it happened. 0:23 If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain 0:45 Baby monkey spins head to get a better look at Beaufort videographer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Understanding La Niña When cooler-than-average ocean surface temperature emerges in the Pacific Ocean, rainfall patterns shift westward. More atmospheric disturbance there fuels the Jet Stream and alters prevailing weather conditions throughout the United States. This is one of the most influential "teleconnections" in climate science. When cooler-than-average ocean surface temperature emerges in the Pacific Ocean, rainfall patterns shift westward. More atmospheric disturbance there fuels the Jet Stream and alters prevailing weather conditions throughout the United States. This is one of the most influential "teleconnections" in climate science. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate.gov

