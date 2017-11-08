National Weather Service
Lowcountry is warm now, but the weather’s about to change. Here are the details

By Lisa Wilson

November 08, 2017 7:04 AM

Put away those shorts and break out the sweaters. The Lowcountry is about to get cold again.

A cold front is expected to push through the area starting tonight and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. It will be followed by another cold front early next week.

What that means is a chance of rain Wednesday night followed by temperatures dipping into the 50s by Thursday morning.

Sunshine could bump Beaufort County back into the mid-60s on Friday, the weather service said, but temperatures are expected to plunge again Friday night into the mid-40s.

The Veterans Day weekend likely will be dry but chilly for parades and other celebrations, according to the forecast.

The Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s near the coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Veterans Day

Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Saturday night

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday night

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Monday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday

Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

