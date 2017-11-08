Lowcountry is warm now, but the weather’s about to change. Here are the details

Put away those shorts and break out the sweaters. The Lowcountry is about to get cold again.
A cold front is expected to push through the area starting tonight and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. It will be followed by another cold front early next week.
What that means is a chance of rain Wednesday night followed by temperatures dipping into the 50s by Thursday morning.
Sunshine could bump Beaufort County back into the mid-60s on Friday, the weather service said, but temperatures are expected to plunge again Friday night into the mid-40s.
The Veterans Day weekend likely will be dry but chilly for parades and other celebrations, according to the forecast.
The Forecast
Today
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tonight
Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s near the coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Friday night
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.
Veterans Day
Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid-60s.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday
Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.
