SC National Weather Service goes to Facebook to dispel this daylight savings time rumor

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 2:22 PM

We’ve sprung forward, and now it is time to fall back. Almost. Some overeager people, however, seem to have jumped the gun.

The National Weather Service in Columbia has taken to Facebook to address rumors that clocks will adjust for daylight savings time on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Their Facebook post helpfully points out the correct day to turn those clocks back, which is next Sunday, Nov. 5.

That night at 2 a.m. everyone will gain an hour of sleep, but lose an hour of evening daylight until Sunday, March 11 of next year.

According to Time and Date, daylight savings time was created to make more efficient use of daylight hours. It was first used in 1908 in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

