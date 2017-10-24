freeimages.com
freeimages.com

Weather

Enjoy it while you can: Colder temperatures are coming to Beaufort County

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 24, 2017 7:27 AM

Tuesday should be a beautiful day in Beaufort County. Today’s highs are forecast to be in the 70s, and it should be sunny and mostly clear.

The National Weather Service in Charleston says dry weather will prevail into late this week before a cold front approaches from the west.

On Wednesday, temperatures will likely struggle to reach 70 degrees, the weather service says, with the lowest temperatures likely to be Thursday morning. Highs Friday likely will get back close to normal in the mid-70s.

The next chance of showers in the forecast is late Saturday.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

The forecast

Today

Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s near the coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night

Clear. Lows in the mid 40s, except in the upper 40s near the coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night

Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday night

Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday night

Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Source: National Weather Service in Charleston

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage

    A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado.

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage
Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy
How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse. 1:04

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.

View More Video