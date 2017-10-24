Enjoy it while you can: Colder temperatures are coming to Beaufort County

Tuesday should be a beautiful day in Beaufort County. Today’s highs are forecast to be in the 70s, and it should be sunny and mostly clear.
The National Weather Service in Charleston says dry weather will prevail into late this week before a cold front approaches from the west.
On Wednesday, temperatures will likely struggle to reach 70 degrees, the weather service says, with the lowest temperatures likely to be Thursday morning. Highs Friday likely will get back close to normal in the mid-70s.
The next chance of showers in the forecast is late Saturday.
The forecast
Today
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s near the coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night
Clear. Lows in the mid 40s, except in the upper 40s near the coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday night
Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Friday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night
Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Monday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Source: National Weather Service in Charleston
