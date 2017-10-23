National Weather Service
National Weather Service

Weather

Your Lowcountry drive home could be a wet one

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 6:46 AM

Monday morning’s commute is shaping up to be a rainy one, but conditions on the drive home in the afternoon could be much worse.

A cold front is expected to push across Georgia and South Carolina on Monday, and storms ahead of it will be heavy and gusty, according to Accuweather.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the entire day but become more likely after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

An isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging winds or even a tornado or waterspout are possible, mainly from mid-afternoon through early evening, the forecast says.

Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 70s, but much cooler temperatures are expected by midweek, the weather service forecast says.

No active watches or warnings had been issued for Beaufort or Jasper counties on Monday morning.

The weather service says there is a moderate risk of rip currents on Monday.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

The forecast

Today

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Less humid. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s near the coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night

Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday night

Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday night

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Source: National Weather Service in Charleston

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

    The navigational buoy that washed onto South Forest Beach during Tropical Storm Irma is officially gone. Watch the video to find out how they moved the 13,000-lb. buoy on Wednesday afternoon.

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy
How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse. 1:04

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.
Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland 1:03

Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland

View More Video