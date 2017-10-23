Your Lowcountry drive home could be a wet one

Monday morning’s commute is shaping up to be a rainy one, but conditions on the drive home in the afternoon could be much worse.
A cold front is expected to push across Georgia and South Carolina on Monday, and storms ahead of it will be heavy and gusty, according to Accuweather.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the entire day but become more likely after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
An isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging winds or even a tornado or waterspout are possible, mainly from mid-afternoon through early evening, the forecast says.
Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 70s, but much cooler temperatures are expected by midweek, the weather service forecast says.
No active watches or warnings had been issued for Beaufort or Jasper counties on Monday morning.
The weather service says there is a moderate risk of rip currents on Monday.
The forecast
Today
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Less humid. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night
Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s near the coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night
Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday night
Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Friday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Source: National Weather Service in Charleston
