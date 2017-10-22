The Orion Spacecraft approaches the International Space Station in May of 2007.
The Orion Spacecraft approaches the International Space Station in May of 2007. NASA Wikimedia Commons
The Lowcountry sky welcomes the International Space Station starting Friday! Here’s when to see it

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 22, 2017 5:17 PM

The International Space Station is getting ready to pay the Lowcountry skies a week long visit!

Starting on Friday, Oct. 27 and going through Thursday, Nov. 2, the station will be visible in our skies every day, sometimes twice.

Those getting up early on Friday will be able to see the station pass overhead at 6:28 a.m., according to “Spot the Station”, a website designed by NASA to track where and when the station will be visible.

It will appear on the horizon out of the south-southeast and will be visible for about a minute before vanishing in the southeast.

Weather on Friday morning is presently expected to be clear, making viewing conditions optimal for anyone who wants to see the station.

The first day with two viewing opportunities will be Monday, Oct. 30, when the station will first appear out of the east-southeast at 5:30 a.m. for less than a minute before returning from the west a little more than an hour and a half later at 7:03 a.m.

On its second trip it will be visible for five minutes before it disappears to the north northeast.

The International Space Station moves at about 17,150 mph according to scientists at Cal Tech, which means that in the short time between visits on Monday, the station will have already orbited the planet once.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Complete list of International Space Station viewing times

▪ Oct 27: 6:28 a.m. for 1 min

▪ Oct 28: 7:11 a.m. for 6 min

▪ Oct 29: 6:18 a.m. for 4 min

▪ Oct 30: 5:30 a.m. for <1 min, 7:03 a.m. for 5 min

▪ Oct 31: 6:18 a.m. for 3 min

▪ Nov 1: 5:24 a.m. for <1 min, 6:57 a.m. for 2 min

▪ Nov 2: 6:07 a.m. for <1 min

