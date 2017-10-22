Lowcountry forecast: Tornadoes a possibility to start the work week. Rain returns

Sunday afternoon should see rain return to Beaufort County, the National Weather Service reports, while Monday will see those chances increase, and will introduce a slight possibility of tornadoes to the area.
There will be a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday afternoon that will rise to a 40 percent chance Sunday evening. That is expected to explode to an 80 percent probability throughout Monday.
Monday’s storms could bring with them potentially damaging winds, the weather service in Charleston reports. Tornadoes could also be possible, though they are unlikely.
“The chances for a tornado in any given spot is pretty low, but we can’t rule it out,” said Emily Timte, meteorologist with the weather service in Charleston. “Its not severe risk but it is certainly there.”
Things should calm down by Tuesday, and clearer skies should return on Wednesday and be with us for the rest of the week.
Highs will range from the high 60s to the low 80s, with cooler temperatures concentrated in the middle of the week. There is also a noteworthy low in the next seven days, as Wednesday night should see temperatures dip into the high 40s.
Humidity should reach early morning highs in the mid to high 90s through Tuesday morning, and during that time will remain fairly consistently high. Even the lows will be in the high 70s. After Tuesday highs will range from the high 60s on Wednesday to a high of 90 on Saturday morning. Mid afternoon lows will range from the high 30s to low 50s.
7-day forecast
Today
A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight
A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 62. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday
A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
- The National Weather Service
