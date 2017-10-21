File
File

Weather

Lowcountry forecast: Is rain coming to ruin your weekend?

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 21, 2017 9:43 AM

The good news is that at least part of your weekend should be bright and sunny. Unfortunately, inclement weather might be on its way by Sunday to literally rain on your fun, the National Weather Service reports.

Conditions are expected to be sunny and mostly clear on Saturday before a 30 percent chance of rain sets in on Sunday, those chances will increase on Monday to 70 percent during the day and 80 percent at night, then will taper off by Wednesday, with rain free conditions carrying through to the end of the forecast.

Temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit over the next seven days, reaching highs around 80 through Monday before dropping into the 70s and eventually 60s by midweek.

Humidity will reach early morning highs in the high 80s on Sunday before reaching 100 on Monday. Tuesday should see a peak in the high 90s as well before humidity drops, peaking in the 70s from Wednesday through the end of the forecast. Mid afternoon lows will vary greatly as well, ranging from the high 30s to the low 70s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

- The National Weather Service

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

    The navigational buoy that washed onto South Forest Beach during Tropical Storm Irma is officially gone. Watch the video to find out how they moved the 13,000-lb. buoy on Wednesday afternoon.

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy
How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse. 1:04

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.
Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland 1:03

Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland

View More Video