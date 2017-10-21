Lowcountry forecast: Is rain coming to ruin your weekend?

The good news is that at least part of your weekend should be bright and sunny. Unfortunately, inclement weather might be on its way by Sunday to literally rain on your fun, the National Weather Service reports.
Conditions are expected to be sunny and mostly clear on Saturday before a 30 percent chance of rain sets in on Sunday, those chances will increase on Monday to 70 percent during the day and 80 percent at night, then will taper off by Wednesday, with rain free conditions carrying through to the end of the forecast.
Temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit over the next seven days, reaching highs around 80 through Monday before dropping into the 70s and eventually 60s by midweek.
Humidity will reach early morning highs in the high 80s on Sunday before reaching 100 on Monday. Tuesday should see a peak in the high 90s as well before humidity drops, peaking in the 70s from Wednesday through the end of the forecast. Mid afternoon lows will vary greatly as well, ranging from the high 30s to the low 70s.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday
A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
- The National Weather Service
Comments