Lowcountry forecast: Rain is coming, but when? And what about flood risks?

Coastal flooding will be a possibility during morning high tide through Saturday, the National Weather Service reports. Other than that, sunny conditions will give way to the chance for clouds and rain as the weekend progresses.
The chance for showers will first pop up Saturday night, and chances will increase until Monday night, when there will be a 70 percent possibility. That will drop to 50 percent on Tuesday, and then clear skies are expected to return.
Highs will be in the low 80s through Monday before slightly dipping on Tuesday. Things should get much cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, with anticipated highs of 71 and 68 respectively.
Humidity will reach 100 percent on Sunday morning and Monday night, and should otherwise reach late evening and early morning highs in the 90s, save for Wednesday, when it will peak at 75 percent. Mid afternoon lows will be erratic throughout the week, reaching as low as 38 percent on Wednesday and as high as 72 percent on Wednesday.
At the beaches this weekend, highs in the high 70s or low 80s are expected through Sunday, with water temperatures expected to be in the mid 70s.
The UV index is expected to be moderate, so it is recommended that people wear sunscreen and cover up if they are out in the sun, and that they seek shade as the sun reaches peak intensity at midday.
Tide Forecast
High tides on Hilton Head island will come in between 9:09 a.m. and 9:42 a.m. on Friday morning, and 9:20 p.m. and 9:53 p.m. on Friday evening. On Saturday, morning high tide will be between 9:48 a.m. and 10:21 a.m., while evening high tide will be between 10 p.m. and 10:33 p.m. Sunday will see high tides between 10:27 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 10:40 p.m. and 11:13 p.m.
Low tide will hit between 3:23 p.m. and 3:57 p.m. on Friday, between 3:30 a.m. and 4:04 a.m. Saturday morning, and between 4:04 p.m. and 4:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon. On Sunday morning, low tide will be between 4:07 a.m. and 4:41 a.m., and Sunday afternoon it will be between 4:43 p.m. and 5:17 p.m.
High tides on Hilton Head Island will be between six and a quarter feet to nine feet, while low tides will be between a quarter foot and three quarters of a foot.
In Beaufort, Friday’s high tides will hit at 10:05 a.m. and 10:23 p.m. Saturday’s high tides will be at 10:42 a.m. and 10:59 p.m., while Sunday’s high tides will be at 11:18 a.m. and 11:35 p.m.
Low tide on Friday will be at 4:06 p.m., while Saturday’s will be at 4:22 a.m. and 4:49 p.m. Sunday’s low tides will be at 5:05 a.m. and 5:33 p.m.
High tides in Beaufort will be around seven and a half to eight and a half feet, while low tides will be around three quarters of a foot to a foot.
Rip current risk for Friday will be low along Lowcountry beaches according to the weather service, but caution should be used as rip currents can always occur, especially near groins, jetties and piers. There was no rip current forecast available for Saturday or Sunday.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday
A chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
- The National Weather Service
Comments