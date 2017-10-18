Lowcountry forecast: Coastal flooding a possibility over the next few days

The Lowcountry can expect the possibility of coastal flooding over the next few days, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
Flood risk will be elevated because of strong northeastern winds which are affecting tide levels, according to James Carpenter, meteorologist with the weather service in Charleston.
Low lying areas in Beaufort County are especially at risk. Roads in these areas might become impassible and properties could be inundated, the weather service said.
A coastal flood advisory in association with Wednesday morning’s high tide was lifted at 9 a.m.
Outside of coastal flooding, weather should be clear and cooler through Saturday, with temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Humidity should reach early morning highs in the mid 80s to low 90s percent, and mid afternoon lows in the low 40s to mid 50s percent.
A 30 to 40 percent possibility of rain will arrive in the area on Sunday and remain through Tuesday.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
- The National Weather Service
