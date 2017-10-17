Cool weather comes to Beaufort County. How long will it last?

Sweater weather arrived in Beaufort County on Tuesday morning.
After a warmer-than-typical autumn, temperatures this week will be below normal for a change, says the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Highs are forecast to be in the 69-72 degree range across southeast South Carolina and in the low 70s across southeast Georgia. That’s roughly 6 degrees below normal, the weather service says.
Meteorologists say that, as of now, the next chance for significant rainfall is Sunday but more likely Monday or Tuesday of next week.
Meanwhile, the Beaufort County coast, along with that of Charleston and Colleton counties and southeast Georgia, is under a coastal flood advisory until 10 a.m. The forecast indicates tides more than a foot higher than typical. This could result in some roads becoming impassable for one to two hours before and after high tide.
Tuesday’s high tides in Beaufort County are at 8:02 a.m. and 8:25 p.m., and low tide is at 1:47 p.m.
The forecast
Today
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Lows in the lower 50s, except in the upper 50s near the coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, except in the lower 60s near the coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night
Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Friday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night
Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
