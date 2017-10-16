Headed back to work in the Lowcountry this morning? You may have trouble seeing the road

Dense fog could make the Monday morning commute a bit more hazardous, and rainfall could do the same on the way home Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m. for parts of southeast South Carolina, including Beaufort County and parts of Jasper County.
Visibility will be one quarter of a mile or less at times, the advisory says.
Drivers should be prepared for increased travel time. If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed, the advisory says.
A strong cold front expected to begin pushing through the area around midday will cause thunderstorms. Most areas of the Lowcountry should see at least some rain over the course of the afternoon and evening.
Once the front passes through, the area can expect more seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week, with highs in the low to mid-70s and lows in the 50s, according to the forecast.
Sunrise on Monday is at 7:28 a.m., and sunset at 6:50 p.m.
This week’s forecast
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Areas of fog before 9 a.m. High near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and midnight. Low around 59. North wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 16 mph.
Tuesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Source: National Weather Service
