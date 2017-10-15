Lowcountry forecast: Umbrellas to start the work week, but when will things clear up?

Enjoy the sunny Sunday weather, because tomorrow the rain moves in, the National Weather Service reports.
The change for rain will evolve throughout Monday, reaching 70 percent in the afternoon before dropping back to 40 percent in the evening.
Up to a half inch of rain will be possible in some places on Monday. After that, though, the rest of the week should be clear and cool.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s will be felt Sunday and Monday, but then temperatures should drop sharply, and Tuesday will see a high of 72. Thereafter, highs will slowly creep from the 70s back to the low 80s by week’s end.
Humidity will reach 100 percent early Monday morning, but will spend the rest of the week reaching highs in the low 70s to mid 80s. Mid afternoon lows will be in the high 40s to low 60s.
7-day forecast
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
- The National Weather Service
