Lowcountry forecast: Pleasant weather ahead save for one day. Which day is it?

By Michael Olinger

October 14, 2017 9:31 AM

Sunny skies should last through the weekend in Beaufort County, the National Weather Service reports, but so should some fairly warm temperatures.

Highs will be in the low 80s through the weekend, and reach a peak of 84 on Monday. They should then drop into the 70s for the remainder of the week. The heat index should peak in the low 70s to high 80s, with cooler highs later in the week.

Save for a solid 60 percent chance of rain on Monday, the rest of the week ahead should be mostly clear, making for pleasant conditions later in the week when coupled with the cooler temperatures.

On Monday, though, up to a quarter inch of rain will likely fall throughout the area, with a half inch possible in some places.

As of Saturday morning, the weather service had given no indication that flooding might be an issue.

Humidity is expected to reach early morning highs in the low 80s to high 90s, and mid afternoon lows in the high 40s to low 60s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

- The National Weather Service

