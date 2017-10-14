Lowcountry forecast: Pleasant weather ahead save for one day. Which day is it?

Sunny skies should last through the weekend in Beaufort County, the National Weather Service reports, but so should some fairly warm temperatures.
Highs will be in the low 80s through the weekend, and reach a peak of 84 on Monday. They should then drop into the 70s for the remainder of the week. The heat index should peak in the low 70s to high 80s, with cooler highs later in the week.
Save for a solid 60 percent chance of rain on Monday, the rest of the week ahead should be mostly clear, making for pleasant conditions later in the week when coupled with the cooler temperatures.
On Monday, though, up to a quarter inch of rain will likely fall throughout the area, with a half inch possible in some places.
As of Saturday morning, the weather service had given no indication that flooding might be an issue.
Humidity is expected to reach early morning highs in the low 80s to high 90s, and mid afternoon lows in the high 40s to low 60s.
7-day forecast
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
