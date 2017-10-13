freeimages.com
freeimages.com

Weather

Beaufort County forecast: Could next week bring some relief from the heat and humidity?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 13, 2017 7:04 AM

There could be some relief from the heat and humidity on the way next week in Beaufort County.

High temperatures will remain above normal on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

However, the extended forecast shows a front pushing through on Monday with a 50 percent chance of rain and a low Monday night of 63 degrees.

Temperatures are expected return to a more seasonal forecast high of 72 on Tuesday.

The normal high for Oct. 13 is 77 degrees with a low of 60, according to Accuweather.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

The forecast

Today

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Monday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Source: National Weather Service

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.

    Here’s a time lapse video taken on Thursday morning of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma on it's one month anniversary.

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse. 1:04

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.
Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland 1:03

Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland
Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

View More Video