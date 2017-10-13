Beaufort County forecast: Could next week bring some relief from the heat and humidity?

There could be some relief from the heat and humidity on the way next week in Beaufort County.
High temperatures will remain above normal on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
However, the extended forecast shows a front pushing through on Monday with a 50 percent chance of rain and a low Monday night of 63 degrees.
Temperatures are expected return to a more seasonal forecast high of 72 on Tuesday.
The normal high for Oct. 13 is 77 degrees with a low of 60, according to Accuweather.
The forecast
Today
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night
Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night
Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Monday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Tuesday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night
Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Source: National Weather Service
