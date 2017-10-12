Thought hurricane season was waning now that it’s October? Think again

More Videos

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Pause
Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead 1:01

Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 1:29

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

6 spooky ways to mark an October Friday the 13th in the Lowcountry 1:09

6 spooky ways to mark an October Friday the 13th in the Lowcountry

Police officer has girlfriend pulled over for surprise proposal 1:34

Police officer has girlfriend pulled over for surprise proposal

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:13

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:50

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change 0:51

Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 1:05

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

  • Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland

    Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean, tying a record set in the late 1800s. It poses no threat to the United States but it's moving towards Ireland.

Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean, tying a record set in the late 1800s. It poses no threat to the United States but it's moving towards Ireland. Meta Viers/McClatchy
Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean, tying a record set in the late 1800s. It poses no threat to the United States but it's moving towards Ireland. Meta Viers/McClatchy

Weather

Thought hurricane season was waning now that it’s October? Think again

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 12, 2017 7:10 AM

At this time in the hurricane season, conditions usually begin to become unfavorable for storms to develop, but some meteorologists are saying this year is different because of warm temperatures.

“I think there will be at least two more tropical storms, of which one or two can become a hurricane into December,” said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski, in an article at accuweather.com. “There is still a chance of one more major (Category 3) hurricane.”

Latest Caribbean view by satellite

Please be patient. This file might take some time to load fully.

Source: National Hurricane Center

The report states that there is no way to tell whether any potential storm would strike land, only that there is a risk of formation.

On average, according to the National Hurricane Center, one hurricane forms in October. It is much less likely to make landfall than storms in September, however.

A Weather Channel report says Florida is the most likely state to see a hurricane make landfall during this part of the hurricane season.

Of the 17 major hurricanes that have made direct hits on the U.S. mainland in the month of October since 1851, 10 have affected Florida, the report says.

Hurricane Matthew made landfall in South Carolina on Oct. 8, 2016.

Meanwhile Ophelia has strengthened into a hurricane in the eastern Atlantic, southwest of the Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving northeast at 3 mph with sustained winds near 85 mph.

The Weather Channel says the storm could be a threat to Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom early next week.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November.

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Pause
Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead 1:01

Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 1:29

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

6 spooky ways to mark an October Friday the 13th in the Lowcountry 1:09

6 spooky ways to mark an October Friday the 13th in the Lowcountry

Police officer has girlfriend pulled over for surprise proposal 1:34

Police officer has girlfriend pulled over for surprise proposal

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:13

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:50

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change 0:51

Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 1:05

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

  • Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland

    Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean, tying a record set in the late 1800s. It poses no threat to the United States but it's moving towards Ireland.

Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland

View More Video