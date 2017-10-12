Thought hurricane season was waning now that it’s October? Think again

At this time in the hurricane season, conditions usually begin to become unfavorable for storms to develop, but some meteorologists are saying this year is different because of warm temperatures.
“I think there will be at least two more tropical storms, of which one or two can become a hurricane into December,” said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski, in an article at accuweather.com. “There is still a chance of one more major (Category 3) hurricane.”
Latest Caribbean view by satellite
The report states that there is no way to tell whether any potential storm would strike land, only that there is a risk of formation.
On average, according to the National Hurricane Center, one hurricane forms in October. It is much less likely to make landfall than storms in September, however.
A Weather Channel report says Florida is the most likely state to see a hurricane make landfall during this part of the hurricane season.
Of the 17 major hurricanes that have made direct hits on the U.S. mainland in the month of October since 1851, 10 have affected Florida, the report says.
Hurricane Matthew made landfall in South Carolina on Oct. 8, 2016.
Meanwhile Ophelia has strengthened into a hurricane in the eastern Atlantic, southwest of the Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving northeast at 3 mph with sustained winds near 85 mph.
The Weather Channel says the storm could be a threat to Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom early next week.
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November.
Tropical storm timelines
2016
2017
