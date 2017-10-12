Thought hurricane season was waning now that it’s October? Think again

More Videos 0:54 Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s Pause 1:01 Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead 1:29 This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 1:09 6 spooky ways to mark an October Friday the 13th in the Lowcountry 1:34 Police officer has girlfriend pulled over for surprise proposal 1:13 Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 0:50 Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:51 Hilton Head building that dates back to the 1800s is due for a major change 1:05 Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland

Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean, tying a record set in the late 1800s. It poses no threat to the United States but it's moving towards Ireland.

