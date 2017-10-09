Beaufort County workweek forecast: Summer just won’t let go

It’s going to feel a lot like summer in the Lowcountry this week, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Highs will warm into the mid- to upper 80s, with heat indexes once again approaching 100 degrees on Monday, the forecast says.
There is already some rain across Beaufort County on Monday morning, and the forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for the day, particularly after noon.
The chance of rain diminishes this evening. The weather service says most areas will be rain-free through the night.
As for the rest of the week, it appears you can put the forecast on repeat: The temperatures are expected to remain well above normal for this time of year, and there’s a good chance of showers every day.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Forecast details
Columbus Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday nght: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Source: National Weather Service
Comments