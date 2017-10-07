Will you need an umbrella today?

The chance of rain Saturday in Beaufort County is highest at midday.
There is around a 50 percent chance of rain beginning around 11 a.m. and stretching through the afternoon, according to Accuweather. The chance of rain tapers off in the evening.
The forecast is warm and humid today, with highs from the mid-upper 80s inland to the lower 80s at the beaches, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Heat indexes will generally max out in the upper 90s to near 100.
Because of rain combined with the morning’s high tide, a coastal flood advisory is in effect until noon Saturday for low-lying areas of Beaufort County, according to the weather service.
Coastal Colleton County and Charleston County also are included in the advisory.
Flooding could make some roads impassable. Do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth, the weather service warns.
Forecasters say there is also a moderate risk for rip currents.
No direct impacts from Hurricane Nate are expected in Beaufort County.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Detailed forecast
Today
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
