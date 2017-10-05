In the mood for stargazing? Check out tonight’s harvest moon

Astronomy lovers are in for a treat tonight — the harvest moon will rise in October for the first time in 8 years, according to National Geographic.
The harvest moon is the name for the full moon that falls closest to the autumn equinox, according to The Weather Channel.
It marks the time of year when “nights start to become longer than days,” The Weather Channel says.
It’s also the time of year when farmers start harvesting their crops and preparing for winter; farmers used to complete their harvests by the light of the moon, which is how this full moon received its name, according to The Weather Channel.
This year’s equinox fell on Sept. 22. The harvest moon usually happens before the equinox, but this September’s full moon came too early.
The next October harvest moon will be in 2020.
While tonight’s harvest moon won’t appear different from any other full moon, the location of the moon and the Earth’s orbit will allow the moon to take on an orange glow as it rises around 7:21 p.m., National Geographic says.
Since the moonrise will occur less than 20 minutes after sunset, there won’t be much darkness tonight.
And weatherwise, it should be a perfect night for moon-gazing in the Lowcountry : Accuweather predicts mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
