October 2, 2017 8:45 AM

Lowcountry forecast: Weather service warns of ocean dangers and flooding

By Michael Olinger

Strong northeast winds are teaming up with the moon to bring danger to the Lowcountry coast, the National Weather Service in Charleston reports.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the weather service due to moderate rip current risk and minor coastal flooding. It is in effect through at least Monday evening, and similar conditions are expected through midweek.

Away from the coast there is a 30 percent chance of rain on Monday and a slight possibility of precipitation will hang over the area until Thursday afternoon, then return on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures for the next week should peak in the high 70s to mid 80s, and the heat index should be in the high 70s to high 80s.

Early morning humidity should be in the high 80s to low 90s through Wednesday then reach 100 from Thursday through Sunday. Mid-afternoon lows will be in the high 50s to low 60s.

7-day forecast

Today

A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Source: The National Weather Service

