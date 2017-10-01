Lowcountry forecast: Coastal flooding likely, rain a possibility too, but how much of one?

For the first time in over a month, the Atlantic is free from tropical cyclones. There is, however, a tropical disturbance with no chance of developing into a cyclone in the next five days, and it is continuing to cause dangerous conditions along the Lowcountry coast.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook released by the National Weather Service in Charleston, there will be a moderate rip current risk and increased tides on Sunday thanks to the system stirring up coastal waters. These effects could potentially last through Tuesday.
Mild to moderate coastal flooding will be possible due to the increased tide activity, according to the weather service. A coastal flood advisory will likely be needed.
Other than coastal issues stirred up by the disturbance over Florida, Lowcountry residents might have to deal with some rain to start off their week. After relatively clear skies Sunday, clouds will move in Sunday night and at least a slight 20 to 30 percent chance of rain will hang over the area through Thursday.
High temperatures should range from the high 70s to the low 80s throughout the week, with the heat index tracking in that same range.
Early morning humidity will be in the mid 80s to high 90s, while mid afternoon lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph.
Monday
A chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
- The National Weather Service
