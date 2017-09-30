Lowcountry forecast: There might be rain, and you should stay out of the ocean

Weather this weekend should be quite pleasant, with just a slight chance of precipitation on Saturday to rain out any plans you might have, but conditions along the coast will be far from ideal thanks to a tropical system currently over Florida.
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook along the coast from 8 a.m. Saturday until Saturday evening due to moderate rip current risk. That risk is expected to remain elevated through early next week.
Coastal flooding will also be a possibility, especially on Sunday and Monday, according to the weather service.
Otherwise, only slim chances of showers, between 20 and 30 percent, will contend with any plans you might have over the next week. A 20 percent chance on Saturday should clear up by the afternoon, and Sunday is predicted to be rain free.
The high on Saturday is expected to be around 83, while Sunday will only get into the high 70s. Highs throughout the week will be similarly mild, and the heat index should stick in the high 70s to mid 80s.
Early morning humidity should reach highs in the mid 80s to high 90s, while mid afternoon lows should be in the high 50s to low 60s.
7-day forecast
Saturday
A slight chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 13 to 16 mph.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
- The National Weather Service
