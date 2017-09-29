Lowcountry weekend forecast: Rain possible and coastal dangers ahead

Coastal flooding will be likely this weekend owing to a tropical disturbance off the southern tip of Florida, the National Weather Service in Charleston reports, and the possibility of rain will reenter the picture as well.
A serious rip current risk will be joined by increased tides and higher waves thanks to the disturbance off the Florida peninsula, which yesterday was expected to track towards Florida’s east coast but has since shifted to the west.
Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the weather service in Charleston, said that moderate to major coastal flooding would be likely over the weekend, with the worst of it falling during the late afternoon/early evening high tide on Sunday.
After a nice patch of dry weather, the possibility of rain will creep back into the forecast this weekend, with a 30 percent chance on Friday and 20 percent chances Saturday and Sunday.
Friday will see a high temperature of 89, but thereafter highs will be in the high 70s to low 80s over the next seven days. A Friday heat index in the mid 90s will also give way to heat indexes in the high 70s to low 80s through Thursday.
Humidity will see early morning highs in the mid 70s to high 90s before reaching 100 on Thursday, while mid-afternoon lows will be in the high 50s to low 60s.
While it might be wise to keep clear of the beach this weekend with the effects of the disturbance off Florida, temperatures at the beach will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s over the weekend. The UV index will be moderate, which means that people are encouraged to wear sunscreen and cover up when possible, and to seek shade in the middle of the day.
Tide Forecast
High tide on Hilton Head island will come in between 3:56 p.m. and 4:29 p.m. on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, morning high tide will be between 4:11 a.m. and 4:44 a.m., while afternoon high tide will be between 4:48 p.m. and 5:21 p.m. Sunday will see high tides between 5:04 a.m. and 5:37 a.m. and 5:39 p.m. and 6:12 p.m.
Low tide will hit between 10:09 p.m. and 10:43 p.m. on Friday, between 10:12 a.m. and 10:46 a.m. and 11:02 p.m. and 11:36 p.m. on Saturday, between 11:09 a.m. and 11:43 a.m. Sunday morning, and 11:51 p.m. and 12:25 a.m. Sunday evening into Monday morning.
High tides on Hilton Head Island will be between five and a three quarters to eight feet, while low tides will be between a foot and two feet.
In Beaufort, Friday’s high tide will hit at 4:45 p.m. Saturday’s high tides will be at 5:09 a.m. and 5:43 p.m., while Sunday’s high tides will be at 6:07 a.m. and 6:39 p.m.
Low tide on Friday will be at 11:03 p.m., while Saturday’s will be at 11:23 a.m. and 11:56 p.m. Sunday’s low tide will be at 12:16 p.m.
High tides in Beaufort will be around seven to seven and a half feet, while low tides will be around a foot and a half to two feet.
Rip current risk for Friday is low, but is expected to increase over the weekend, though no forecasts for the rest of the weekend are yet available.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 17 mph.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Source: The National Weather Service
