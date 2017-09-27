When will fall start to feel like fall in the Lowcountry?

Breathe a sigh of relief, Lowcountry, and forget the blistering heat of summer. The blistering heat of fall is at last upon us.
Fall officially began Sept. 22, and since its arrival we have seen a string of days with temperatures in the high 80s and even low 90s.
“We’re sitting at five to 10 degrees above normal,” said Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, who noted that for this time of year highs are normally in the mid 80s.
Barnes said a cold front will make its way through Beaufort County by early Saturday, which should cause temperatures to drop. Saturday’s expected high is in the low 80s, while Sunday and Monday should top out in the upper 70s.
Crisp fall mornings will make their first appearance Sunday and Monday morning, with temperatures expected in the mid 60s.
“It’ll be cool enough that you’ll probably need a sweater or something when you head outside in the morning,” said Barnes. “That’s pretty fall-like for this area.”
This taste of fall, however, doesn’t mean cooler temperatures will be the new normal, at least not yet.
“(In) summer we have pretty consistently warm temperatures,” he said. “But fall and spring are marked by large temperature fluctuations.”
Local temperatures should be back to at least the mid 80s by the middle of next week.
So when will things cool down for good? Average high temperatures tend to drop into the 70s and stay there around mid October, Barnes said.
“Starting on Oct. 12 our average high temperature is 79, and then, obviously, as we head closer to the end of the year it gradually cools off beyond that,” said Barnes.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments