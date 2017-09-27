Today’s weather forecast: Leave those fall sweaters in the closet

Fall is going to feel a lot like summer in the Lowcountry today with hot, humid conditions and little chance of rain.
The National Weather Service reports that, with an expected high temperature in the 90s and a 60-70 percent dew point, it could feel like it’s near 100 degrees in Beaufort County. The normal high is 81 degrees.
Storm surge warnings and watches remain in effect for parts of the North Carolina coast related to Tropical Storm Maria, which weakened overnight. The weather service expects the storm to turn toward the north-northeast — away from the North Carolina coast — sometime on Wednesday. Hurricane Lee remains no threat to land.
Moving into the latter part of this week, temperatures will remain warmer than normal, and there’s no rain in the forecast until Friday or Saturday.
5-day forecast at a glance
Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
