Sun’s out. Storms are turning away from us. What’s next?

With a string of beautiful days and no threat of a storm looming, Lowcountry residents may be tempted to think hurricane season is over. Enjoy it while it lasts, meteorologists say.
Tuesday’s high is expected to be 88 degrees under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Humidity is high, but the chance of rain doesn’t start to grow until later in the week.
The lull in hurricane activity this time of year is typical, Accuweather reports. Hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center expects that Hurricane Maria, while still a large Category 1 storm stirring up surf and causing life-threatening rip currents for much of the East Coast from Florida through southern New England, will gradually weaken and become a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Hundreds of Outer Banks visitors have been evacuated because of high winds and flooding related to the area’s anticipated brush with the storm.
The Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning from Cape Lookout north to the Virginia line.
Tropical weather track
Source: National Hurricane Center
The Associated Press reported that an apparent piece of World War II ordnance washed up on a beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Avon, N.C., amid heavy swells from the storm. The U.S. National Park Service said the unexploded device was found Monday. An explosive ordnance disposal unit from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was expected remove the device. The park service said it’s the third time unexploded ordnance has washed ashore this year.
Hurricane Lee is strengthening but is moving west in the Atlantic and is no threat to land, according to the Hurricane Center.
