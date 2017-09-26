A yellow flag hangs from a lifeguard stand on Hilton Head Island in this photo from July.
A yellow flag hangs from a lifeguard stand on Hilton Head Island in this photo from July. File photo
A yellow flag hangs from a lifeguard stand on Hilton Head Island in this photo from July. File photo

Weather

Sun’s out. Storms are turning away from us. What’s next?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

September 26, 2017 7:24 AM

With a string of beautiful days and no threat of a storm looming, Lowcountry residents may be tempted to think hurricane season is over. Enjoy it while it lasts, meteorologists say.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be 88 degrees under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Humidity is high, but the chance of rain doesn’t start to grow until later in the week.

The lull in hurricane activity this time of year is typical, Accuweather reports. Hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center expects that Hurricane Maria, while still a large Category 1 storm stirring up surf and causing life-threatening rip currents for much of the East Coast from Florida through southern New England, will gradually weaken and become a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Hundreds of Outer Banks visitors have been evacuated because of high winds and flooding related to the area’s anticipated brush with the storm.

The Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning from Cape Lookout north to the Virginia line.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

Source: National Hurricane Center

The Associated Press reported that an apparent piece of World War II ordnance washed up on a beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Avon, N.C., amid heavy swells from the storm. The U.S. National Park Service said the unexploded device was found Monday. An explosive ordnance disposal unit from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was expected remove the device. The park service said it’s the third time unexploded ordnance has washed ashore this year.

Hurricane Lee is strengthening but is moving west in the Atlantic and is no threat to land, according to the Hurricane Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches 0:36

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches
These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma 0:45

These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma
Here's how the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons differ 1:29

Here's how the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons differ

View More Video