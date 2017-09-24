Pixabay
Pixabay

Weather

Lowcountry forecast: Coastal advisories in effect. Otherwise, sunny and pleasant

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 24, 2017 12:21 PM

This week is going to be a sunny one, the National Weather Service reports, but if you think that means ideal beach weather, Hurricane Maria says otherwise.

A high surf advisory has been issued through 8 p.m. Monday by the weather service, which also cautions of a high risk for potentially deadly rip currents and shallow flooding of low lying coastal areas. All of this stems from Hurricane Maria passing by in the Atlantic, churning up the sea as she does.

“Everyone should remain out of the water,” said a weather service release. “Keep a clear distance away from the ocean.”

For those spending their week away from the ocean, conditions will be clear to partly cloudy throughout most of the next seven days, with a 30 percent chance of rain entering the picture on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Temperatures will mostly reach highs in the mid to high 80s throughout the week, but are expected to reach 90 on Thursday. After that things should cool off, though, with an anticipated high of 81 on Saturday. The heat index will range from the mid 80s to low 90s.

Early morning humidity will reach highs in the mid 80s to low 90s throughout the week, while mid afternoon lows will be in the 50s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

- The National Weather Service

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The weather outside is frightful, but will it snow this weekend in Beaufort County?

    It's snowing in the Upstate, but will the freezing precipitation make it to the Lowcountry? Here's the latest forecast.

The weather outside is frightful, but will it snow this weekend in Beaufort County?

The weather outside is frightful, but will it snow this weekend in Beaufort County? 0:39

The weather outside is frightful, but will it snow this weekend in Beaufort County?
Did your Tuesday morning commute look like this? 0:35

Did your Tuesday morning commute look like this?
Fly through the International Space Station! 18:05

Fly through the International Space Station!

View More Video