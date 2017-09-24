Lowcountry forecast: Coastal advisories in effect. Otherwise, sunny and pleasant

This week is going to be a sunny one, the National Weather Service reports, but if you think that means ideal beach weather, Hurricane Maria says otherwise.
A high surf advisory has been issued through 8 p.m. Monday by the weather service, which also cautions of a high risk for potentially deadly rip currents and shallow flooding of low lying coastal areas. All of this stems from Hurricane Maria passing by in the Atlantic, churning up the sea as she does.
“Everyone should remain out of the water,” said a weather service release. “Keep a clear distance away from the ocean.”
For those spending their week away from the ocean, conditions will be clear to partly cloudy throughout most of the next seven days, with a 30 percent chance of rain entering the picture on Saturday.
Temperatures will mostly reach highs in the mid to high 80s throughout the week, but are expected to reach 90 on Thursday. After that things should cool off, though, with an anticipated high of 81 on Saturday. The heat index will range from the mid 80s to low 90s.
Early morning humidity will reach highs in the mid 80s to low 90s throughout the week, while mid afternoon lows will be in the 50s.
7-day forecast
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
- The National Weather Service
