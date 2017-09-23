Pexels
Lowcountry forecast: Sunny skies, but things will be rough along the coast

By Michael Olinger

September 23, 2017 10:58 AM

There isn’t a drop of rain in the forecast over the next seven days, the National Weather Service reports, but there is still plenty to be cautious about thanks to Hurricane Maria making her way north in the Atlantic.

There will be a high rip current risk through this evening, and possibly into next week according to the weather service, which referred to the conditions as “life threatening to anyone who enters the surf”.

The rip current risk should persist into early next week, and be accompanied by a chance for minor coastal flooding also brought on by the effects of Maria.

Away from the hazards of the coast, things should be pleasant through next Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to high 90s. The heat index should range in the high 80s to low 90s.

Humidity will reach early morning highs in the high 80s to low 90s, while mid afternoon lows will be in the high 40s to high 50s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

- The National Weather Service

