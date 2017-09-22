Lowcountry weekend forecast: Sunny skies, but look out for dangerous rip currents

Some slight chances of rain over the next couple days are expected to clear off by Sunday, but sunny skies don’t mean that all is necessarily well, the National Weather Service in Charleston reports.
Thanks to Hurricane Maria, the Lowcountry coast will see an increased chance for dangerous rip currents through early next week, and high tides boosted by Maria’s storm energy could cause coastal flooding according to a release by the weather service.
Away from the coast, though, things should be sunny from Sunday through Thursday, with highs hovering in the mid to high 80s and a heat index peaking in the high 80s to low 90s.
Humidity should hit early morning highs in the high 80s to high 90s over the next seven days, while mid afternoon lows will be in the high 40s to low 60s.
Beach temperatures should be in the low 80s this weekend, with water temperatures of around 80. The UV index will be high, which means that protection against sunburn is needed. Time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. should be kept to a minimum, and the weather service recommends wearing a hat and sunglasses, and using sunscreen.
Tide Forecast
High tides on Hilton Head island will come in between 10:30 p.m. and 11:03 p.m. on Friday evening. On Saturday, morning high tide will be between 11:01 a.m. and 11:34 a.m., while evening high tides will be between 11:13 p.m. and 11:49 p.m. Sunday will see high tides between 11:45 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. and 11:58 p.m. and 12:31 a.m.
Low tide will hit between 4:30 p.m. and 5:04 p.m. on Friday, between 4:41 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. and 5:12 p.m. and 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, between 5:18 a.m. and 5:52 a.m. Sunday morning, and 5:53 p.m. and 6:27 p.m. Sunday evening.
High tides on Hilton Head Island will be between six and a half to eight and a half feet, while low tides will be between a quarter foot and a foot.
In Beaufort, Friday’s high tide will hit at 11:30 p.m. Saturday’s high tide will be at 11:50 a.m., and Sunday’s high tides will be at 12:09 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Low tide on Friday will be at 5:16 p.m., while Saturday’s will be at 5:35 a.m. and 6:01 p.m. Sunday’s low tides will be at 6:18 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.
High tides in Beaufort will be around eight to eight and a quarter feet, while lows will be around half a foot to a foot.
Rip current risk for Friday is moderate. No forecasts for the rest of the weekend were available, but risks are expected to remain elevated due to Hurricane Maria.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
- The National Weather Service
