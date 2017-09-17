Good Free Photos
Good Free Photos

Weather

Lowcountry forecast: Hurricane Jose sends hazards our way. When will we next see rain?

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 17, 2017 12:27 PM

The week ahead will mostly be a dry one, the National Weather Service reports, but there are still hazards to deal with thanks to Hurricane Jose.

A high surf advisory and a rip current statement have been issued by the weather service in Charleston until 8 p.m. Sunday evening. High rip current risk and higher than average breaking waves will trouble the Lowcountry coast for at least the next several hours owing to Jose’s presence in the Atlantic, and the threat could last into Tuesday.

Breaking wave heights could reach up to 7 feet, according to the weather service’s advisory, and some low lying coastal areas might be at risk for minor flooding.

While the waters off the coast might be troublesome, water from the sky should be virtually nonexistent, with the only chance of rain the the forecast popping up as a 30 percent chance on Friday. Other than that, weather is supposed to remain mostly to partly sunny.

Temperatures should reach highs in the mid to high 80s throughout the week, while the heat index should stay in the high 80s to low 90s.

Humidity will reach early morning highs in the high 80s to high 90s, while afternoon lows will be in the high 40s to low 60s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 9 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

- The National Weather Service

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what the boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal looks like after Irma

Here's what the boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal looks like after Irma 1:31

Here's what the boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal looks like after Irma
Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters
Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

View More Video