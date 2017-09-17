Lowcountry forecast: Hurricane Jose sends hazards our way. When will we next see rain?

The week ahead will mostly be a dry one, the National Weather Service reports, but there are still hazards to deal with thanks to Hurricane Jose.
A high surf advisory and a rip current statement have been issued by the weather service in Charleston until 8 p.m. Sunday evening. High rip current risk and higher than average breaking waves will trouble the Lowcountry coast for at least the next several hours owing to Jose’s presence in the Atlantic, and the threat could last into Tuesday.
Breaking wave heights could reach up to 7 feet, according to the weather service’s advisory, and some low lying coastal areas might be at risk for minor flooding.
While the waters off the coast might be troublesome, water from the sky should be virtually nonexistent, with the only chance of rain the the forecast popping up as a 30 percent chance on Friday. Other than that, weather is supposed to remain mostly to partly sunny.
Temperatures should reach highs in the mid to high 80s throughout the week, while the heat index should stay in the high 80s to low 90s.
Humidity will reach early morning highs in the high 80s to high 90s, while afternoon lows will be in the high 40s to low 60s.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 11 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 9 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
- The National Weather Service
Comments