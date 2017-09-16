File
Lowcountry forecast: Bright days ahead, but be careful if you go to the beach

By Michael Olinger

September 16, 2017 9:50 AM

After spending last weekend either evacuated or hunkered down for Hurricane Irma, this weekend promises to be a pleasant one, though a swimming trip to the beach is still ill advised thanks to Hurricane Jose, the National Weather Service reports.

The weather service in Charleston is advising of a moderate rip current risk from Saturday morning through next Friday owing to coastal effects from Hurricane Jose.

They are also advising of the possibility for minor coastal flooding through Tuesday.

Shifting attention from the coast to the skies, conditions are expected to be mostly clear for the next several days. Only next Friday does a chance of rain return to the forecast, and it will be a slight 30 percent.

Highs will hover in the mid 80s throughout the next seven days, with the heat index remaining in the high 80s or low 90s.

Humidity will reach early morning highs in the high 80s to high 90s and mid afternoon lows in the 50s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind around 7 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

- The National Weather Service

