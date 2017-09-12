Does the Lowcountry have to worry about more bad weather after Irma?

The Lowcountry should be mostly clear for the next several days, which is good, because the soaking we got from Hurricane Irma means even a little rain could cause problems.
“We’ve got a lot of rain already that we are trying to deal with and get out of the flood basins,” said James Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “You’ve got to assume that if the ground is already saturated ... it has absorbed all the moisture it can absorb for the time being... .”
Save for 20 percent chances of rain Wednesday through Thursday, the forecast over the next several days is clear and cooler, the sun literally shining on Lowcountry recovery efforts.
“One of the saving graces with tropical systems is that there is a tendency to stay dry for a little bit after the fact,” said Carpenter. “So most of the precipitation over the next few days looks spotty at best.”
Southeast weather radar
Please be patient. This file might take some time to load fully.
Source: National Weather Service
Temperatures will reach highs in the mid 80s throughout the week, with a heat index in the high 80s to low 90s.
Humidity will reach early morning highs in the 90s and mid afternoon lows in the high 50s or low 60s.
While the forecast might look pleasant, there are still some hazards out there for Beaufort County residents.
There will be a high rip current risk through at least Tuesday night, and minor coastal flooding might be possible next Tuesday.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light south wind.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
- The National Weather Service
Comments