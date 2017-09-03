Wikimedia Commons
Lowcountry forecast: Clear skies for the rest of Labor Day weekend, but when will rain return?

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 03, 2017 12:37 PM

After a smattering of storms on Saturday, the rest of the Labor Day weekend should be sunny and pleasant, the National Weather Service reports.

Mostly clear skies will give way to the possibility of storms once again on Monday night, peaking with a 70 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, but after that, the remainder of the week should be clear.

Temperatures will reach highs of 88 through Tuesday, and consistently hit 83 from Wednesday through Saturday. The heat index over the coming week will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Humidity will hit early morning highs in the 90s, and mid afternoon lows in the high 40s to low 70s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

This Afternoon

Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Labor Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

- The National Weather Service

