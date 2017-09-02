Lowcountry forecast: Will wet weather clear in time to save your Labor Day plans?

If you were afraid that your Labor Day plans were going to be rained out, don’t worry. After a wet Saturday, the rest of the long weekend is looking good, the National Weather Service reports.
Saturday afternoon and evening will bring a possibility of showers, but those should be gone by Sunday, which, along with Monday, is forecast to be rain free.
The chances of rain return Monday night, and then will climb until they hit 60 percent on Wednesday.
Temperatures will reach highs in the 80s through next Friday, with the second half of next week being cooler than the first. The heat index will remain consistently in the high 80s to mid 90s.
Humidity should reach early morning highs in the high 80s to mid 90s, while afternoon lows will be all over the place, ranging from the high 40s to low 70s, with Sunday’s low of 48 being ideal for those with weekend plans.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
This Afternoon
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Labor Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
- The National Weather Service
