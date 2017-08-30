More Videos

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

  • Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland

    At least one possible tornado touched down in Louisiana as Tropical Storm Harvey started impacting the state on Tuesday, August 29. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed tornadic activity in the area, according to a news report.

At least one possible tornado touched down in Louisiana as Tropical Storm Harvey started impacting the state on Tuesday, August 29. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed tornadic activity in the area, according to a news report.
Residents from Shoreacres, Texas, submitted videos showing their town devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals for the tiny town surpassed 40 inches. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday. Citizens of Bluffton are trying to "adopt" the town and send donations their way.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. Here's a look at the aftermath around Corpus Christi, Texas and Aransas Pass, Texas.

This visible imagery from GOES-16 shows the rough texture of the cloud tops in the storms associated with the strengthening Tropical Storm Harvey (now a hurricane). This rough texture is indicative of strong vertical updrafts, which are a characteristic of intense storm activity. As of 10:00 am (CDT), Harvey was located about 365 miles south-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and had maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts.