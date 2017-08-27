Paul Arps
Tybee Island beaches closed as disturbance off coast creates hazardous waters

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

August 27, 2017 6:38 PM

Tybee Island beaches have been closed until conditions improve, WJCL reports.

The closures come as a potential tropical cyclone lurks off the Georgia coast, creating choppy surf and an increased rip current danger.

Lifeguards posted about the closure on social media, saying that they were flying double red flags due to the worsening hazards along the coast, reports WJCL.

Jason Buelterman, mayor of Tybee Island, took to Facebook to beseech people to stay out of the water. He said that many people were at the beach Sunday even though conditions were rough, WJCL reports. He concluded his message by saying that people should pass along his message to any friends or family.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

