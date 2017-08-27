Lowcountry forecast: With a potential tropical system heading our way, what can we expect?

The forecast for the Lowcountry in coming days has changed quite a bit in the last 24 hours as a low pressure system with the possibility of developing into a tropical cyclone has begun to emerge along the east coast of Florida and make its way north.
Low rain probabilities in the coming week have been replaced by much higher ones, with a 60 percent chance of rain Sunday night giving way to a 70 percent chance Monday, the National Weather Service reports.
The system currently moving off of Florida and into the western Atlantic has been given a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical system in the next two days and a 50 percent chance in the next five by the National Hurricane Center, and at the very least will bring rough surf and an increased rip current risk as it moves past the Lowcountry coast. Wind and rain impacts are less certain.
“There’s certainly the chance for heavy rainfall, at least at times. The flooding threat is still very uncertain,” said Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the NWS in Charleston. “There is going to be plenty of moisture with this system, but whether that moisture mostly stays out over the water or works more on shore is something we’re definitely going to look at. Some flooding issues are possible, especially Monday and Monday night.”
The NWS in Charleston has issued a hazardous weather outlook starting Sunday and carrying through the coming week advising of moderate rip current risk and high surf that could reach eight feet in some areas.
Temperatures will reach highs in the 80s this week, with the back half of it being warmer. The heat index will stick in the high 80s to mid 90s through Saturday.
Humidity will reach early morning highs in the 90s. Afternoon lows will be in the high 50s to low 70s.
7-day forecast
This Afternoon
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
- The National Weather Service
