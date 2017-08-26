Lowcountry forecast: Relatively cool and dry, but for how long?

The chances of Saturday thunderstorms in Beaufort County have increased a bit since yesterday, jumping from 20 to 40 percent, the National Weather Service reports.
Otherwise, things look to remain pleasant and relatively rain free over the next seven days, with chances of rain between 20 and 30 percent on days when it is forecast, and a few days where rain isn’t mentioned at all.
Temperatures will reach highs in the 80s throughout the week, with heat indexes in the high 80s to mid 90s.
Humidity will reach early morning highs in the high 80s to low 90s, save for Wednesday, which will see a high of 97. Afternoon lows will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Michael Olinger
7-day forecast
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
- The National Weather Service
