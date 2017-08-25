Hilton Head / Hunting Island weekend forecast: It might be the perfect time to hit the beach

The weather in Beaufort County over the next seven days should be relatively uneventful, the National Weather Service reports, with nary an excessively high temperature or major storm to spoil the calm.
A 40 percent chance of rain on Friday will give way to lower probabilities through next Thursday, with chances never exceeding 30 percent and plenty of clear patches forecast.
Meanwhile, highs will be consistently in the low to mid 80s, and heat indexes will be in the mid 80s to low 90s.
“It looks like a pretty pleasant air mass is going to move in for the weekend,” said Carl Barnes, meteorologist for the NWS in Charleston. “For this time of year it is definitely a very mild air mass, probably five or 10 degrees below normal, and drier than normal too.”
That is certainly evident in the humidity forecast, which will, after a Saturday morning high of 97, reach highs no greater than 90 through the next seven days. Afternoon lows are expected to be in the high 50s to low 60s after a low in the low 70s on Friday.
Beach temperatures should reach highs in the low to mid 80s throughout the weekend, with water temperatures in the mid 80s expected as well.
A very high UV index is forecast for the weekend. People are advised to minimize sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., sit in the shade when they can, put on sunscreen and wear sunglasses and hats if possible.
Tide Forecast
High tides on Hilton Head island will come in between 11:38 a.m. and 12:11 p.m. on Friday morning and 11:50 p.m. and 12:23 a.m. in the evening. On Saturday, high tide will be between 12:27 p.m. and 1 p.m.. Sunday morning will see high tides between 12:37 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., while afternoon high tides will be between 1:16 p.m. and 1:49 p.m.
Low tide will hit between 5:41 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Friday, between 5:56 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and 6:27 p.m. and 7:01 p.m. on Saturday, between 6:37 a.m. and 7:11 a.m. Sunday morning, and 7:14 p.m. and 7:48 p.m. Sunday evening.
High tides on Hilton Head Island will be between six to eight feet, while low tides will be between a quarter foot and one and a quarter feet.
In Beaufort, Friday’s high tide will hit at 12:24 p.m. Saturday’s high tides will be at 12:45 a.m. and 1:09 p.m., and Sunday’s will be at 1:29 a.m. and 1:56 p.m.
Low tide on Friday will be at 6:29 p.m., while Saturday’s will be at 6:51 a.m. and 7:16 p.m. Sunday’s low tides will be at 7:37 a.m. and 8:05 p.m.
High tides in Beaufort will be around seven and a half to eight feet, while lows will be around half a foot to a foot and a quarter.
Rip current risks on the Lowcountry coast are low Friday, the NWS reports, but currents can always form. So be cautious along groins, jetties and piers. No riptide forecast was available for Saturday and Sunday.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 13 mph.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
- The National Weather Service
