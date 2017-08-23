Lowcountry forecast: Hot weather today, but will there be a break soon?

Wednesday will be yet another hot one, with a high of 93 and a heat index of 105, the National Weather Service reports.
The good news is that after Wednesday, the heat index will stay below 100 for the rest of the forecast. In fact, starting Saturday, highs each day will be in the low to mid 80s while the heat index will hover in the high 80s to mid 90s.
Accompanying the cooler weather will be almost daily chances of rain. Probabilities will reach their peak on Thursday with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late afternoon. Precipitation is expected to be heavy that day, though no flood advisories have yet been issued.
This is the time of the year when rain becomes more common in the Lowcountry, according to Michael Stroz, meteorologist with the NWS in Charleston. The fact that hurricane season also ramps up at this time of year is largely a coincidence.
“There’s certainly tropical activity going on across the Gulf states, but the locations of the majority of precipitation with these systems is far enough away from us that it isn’t really having much impact,” said Stroz. “There’s more tropical systems out there, but there’s no corrolation. It is just that there is a wet pattern and these systems are nearby.”
If you’ve been looking for an ideal time to hit the beach, your opportunity awaits, as Saturday will not only be cooler, but rain-free as well.
Humidity will reach early morning highs in the mid 80s to low 90s through next Tuesday, while afternoon highs will be in the high 50s to mid 60s.
7-day forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
- The National Weather Service
