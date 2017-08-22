National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration
Tropical Storm Harvey is likely to strengthen. What about that other Atlantic storm?

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

August 22, 2017 9:41 AM

South Carolinians worried about a repeat of last fall’s Hurricane Matthew can breathe easy, at least for now: There’s almost no chance a tropical disturbance currently sitting in the Atlantic will hit the Lowcountry.

The tropical disturbance only has a 10 percent chance of turning into a cyclone within the next 48 hours, and a 30 percent chance of doing so within the next five days. The disturbance is likely to cause showers and thunderstorms over the Florida peninsula over the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Harvey — which passed through the Caribbean on Friday and then broke up into remnants over the weekend — is much more likely to turn back into a storm. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70 percent chance of reforming into a tropical depression in the next two days, and a 90 percent within five days.

Harvey won’t be hitting the Lowcountry, either, however. The reformed depression is predicted to pass over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday or Thursday, which could mean heavy rainfall and gusty winds for the affected area.

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

