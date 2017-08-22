Beaufort County beach alert: Rip currents could be life-threatening today

Meteorologists are warning swimmers in Beaufort County to watch for rip currents today.

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued an alert for “moderate risk for rip currents” on Beaufort and Colleton county beaches.

“Moderate risk” means swimmers must “use caution in the water due to stronger or more frequent rip currents that could be life-threatening” and always swim near a lifeguard.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends that people avoid the water during rip current alerts unless they are experienced surf swimmers.

Strong rip currents are possible through this evening on Hunting, Fripp, Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning comes just days after a 61-year-old man drowned off Hilton Head. Witnesses told police a rip current might have contributed.

The United States Lifesaving Association warns that 80 percent of surf beach drowning deaths are caused by rip currents. More than 100 people die every year from rip currents in the United States.

If you are caught in a rip current, the best chance for escape is to swim sideways, parallel to the shore, and stay calm to conserve energy, according to NOAA.