Eclipse madness: What it was like in the small SC town where I-95 met totality

At just past 2:43 p.m. on Monday, the moon's shadow blotted out the sun in Santee. Stunned onlookers stared skyward as that shadow lingered for over two and a half minutes.
People came from as far away as New York and Pennsylvania, driving several hours for a brief glimpse of the celestial event.
Many chose Santee for a more intimate experience than they thought they would get in larger cities like Columbia and Charleston. Santee is a small town with a population of 923. According to Business Insider, it was the destination closest to 74 million Americans, given its location right off I-95.
"We didn't want the crowds. We didn't want the hustle and bustle," said James Potts, who was visiting Santee with his wife Jeanne. "We're from a small town on Long Island and we're small town people."
As the eclipse came to a end, ominous rain clouds loomed on the horizon. Clouds had been a fixture all day in Santee except for the patch of sky that mattered most, and which provided people with an unforgettable experience.
"It was worth taking the days off work and spending on the hotels," said Pat Connolly, who was visiting with his family from Zephyrhills, Florida. "It was amazing. To see it with your own eyes? There's nothing to compare."
Comments