Hilton Head Island residents Stacy, from left and Mark Conley, along with their daughter Kallyn, not pictured, cheer in excitement after the clouds broke in near-perfect timing allowing them to see the moon glide over the sun during Monday's solar eclipse. "I didn't think I was going to see anything," Stacy said after the clouds moved back over the rare event.
Weather

Eclipse viewers on Hilton Head get a break

By Drew Martin

dmartin@islandpacket.com

August 21, 2017 4:03 PM

Sarcastically a man was heard saying “Best eclipse party ever.”

The island’s ever infamous Tiki Hut was throwing a “Blackout Solar Eclipse Beach Party” with bands and drink and food specials.

The tables and benches were packed under the hut.

The beach volleyball courts and the tables just past the dunes were full.

Murmurs from people kept praying the clouds would break.

And then, as almost perfect timing, the clouds parted and the cheers rang out.

Faces were looking up with nearly everyone smashing their paper eclipse glasses tight against their faces to block out additional light.

And then the clouds regained control.

But the trip to the beach wasn’t a complete loss.

Stacy Conley, a resident of Hilton Head Island said “I didn’t think I was going to see anything.”

