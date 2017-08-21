The Island Packet's Michael Olinger traveled to Santee, S.C., to be in the path of totality for the August 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Watch as the sky briefly turns from day to night as the moon fully covers the sun. Michael Olinger/molinger@islandpacket.com Edited by Ashley Jean Reese
Did you see it? How the Lowcountry shared the eclipse with the world

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

August 21, 2017 3:44 PM

Many used their vacation days to drive to South Carolina for the special view. Locals took time off work. And we all know most Beaufort County students already had the day off.

So even with an overcast sky and limited visibility, was the solar eclipse all it was cracked up to be? In the aftermath of Monday’s event, photos began pouring in documenting both views of the eclipse and those who witnessed it. Here’s a sample of what folks shared with us and what they shared with the world through social media.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon

